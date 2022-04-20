Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,843 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.87. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

