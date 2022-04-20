Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.94 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after buying an additional 214,073 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 15.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in BorgWarner by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 139.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 23.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BWA. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

