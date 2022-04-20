Arizona State Retirement System Sells 625 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVLR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,704,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 1,459.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,375,000 after purchasing an additional 494,663 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 27.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,164,000 after purchasing an additional 221,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 6.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,139,000 after purchasing an additional 216,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $159,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $599,773.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,687 shares of company stock worth $4,605,674. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVLR stock opened at $91.02 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.28 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVLR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

