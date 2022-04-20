Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 483.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ciena by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bbva USA raised its holdings in Ciena by 150.4% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,386.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $225,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,752 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $78.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

