Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,977 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 20.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,109,000 after acquiring an additional 591,900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,888,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Leidos by 55.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 232,498 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 867,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,082,000 after buying an additional 225,682 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.38.

NYSE LDOS opened at $109.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.16. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $110.65.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.