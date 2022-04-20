Advisor Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 635,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,050,000 after purchasing an additional 184,440 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 560.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 71,803 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,475 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.66.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

