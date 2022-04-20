Advisor Partners LLC Invests $215,000 in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 375.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 26,308 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after acquiring an additional 576,633 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $150.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.12 and a 1 year high of $292.97.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

