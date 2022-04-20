Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 8,000 Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kirby by 760.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 366,766 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kirby by 3,624.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 328,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after acquiring an additional 319,669 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Kirby by 439.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 171,879 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the third quarter valued at about $7,769,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Kirby by 34.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 617,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 158,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 5,661 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $368,757.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $433,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,950 shares of company stock worth $3,108,495. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KEX opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $75.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEX. BTIG Research upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

