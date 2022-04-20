Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 166 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $890,974.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $34,124.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.02. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

