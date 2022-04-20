Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 134 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNV. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $23,006,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $467,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

FNV stock opened at $165.20 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $124.95 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.33 and a 200 day moving average of $143.17.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

