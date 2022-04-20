Advisor Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,528 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total transaction of $2,771,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $488,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,175 shares of company stock worth $25,666,576 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.78.

Shares of EXPE opened at $186.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of -83.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.