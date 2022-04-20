First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,536 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 29,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of MMLG opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $29.35.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.