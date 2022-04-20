Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,331 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Shares of FAUG opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.70. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.