Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 7,092 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $126.68 on Wednesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $118.16 and a 1 year high of $158.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.26 and its 200 day moving average is $135.87.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

