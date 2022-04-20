Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,876 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $10,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.28. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $76.87 and a 52 week high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

