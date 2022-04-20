Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $11,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 125.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth about $228,000.

Shares of RWJ stock opened at $121.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $108.52 and a 12-month high of $131.07.

