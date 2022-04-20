Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $11,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of XAR stock opened at $125.15 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $104.57 and a one year high of $136.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.75.

