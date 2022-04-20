Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $561,000 Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 273.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Appian were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Appian by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Appian by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Appian by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $149.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average is $68.53.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 471,350 shares of company stock worth $25,265,049 in the last three months. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

