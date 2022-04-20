Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,332 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 309.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG opened at $139.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $149.42.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

