Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,500,000 after buying an additional 180,828 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Ameren by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after buying an additional 65,690 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 126,228 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren stock opened at $96.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $97.61.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.46%.

Several research firms have commented on AEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $100,920.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $146,586.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.