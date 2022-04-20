Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,379 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of SCHJ opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.89.

