Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,283 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.80.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $181.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.11 and its 200-day moving average is $190.19. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

