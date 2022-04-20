Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 7,700 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 28.6% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth approximately $4,447,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 81.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.23. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.59.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APPS. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

