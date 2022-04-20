Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in First Solar were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in First Solar by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Solar by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,120 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in First Solar by 9.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,289 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. UBS Group lowered their price target on First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $46,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,326.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,525. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSLR stock opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

