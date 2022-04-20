Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,394,000 after purchasing an additional 122,955 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after purchasing an additional 651,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after acquiring an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,269,100. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.16 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.67.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

