Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,225 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $628.56 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $322.23 and a one year high of $635.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $572.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.16.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

