Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $565,000 Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $605,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 69.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $2,876,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 99.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after acquiring an additional 145,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast stock opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $85.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average is $77.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.84, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Mimecast ( NASDAQ:MIME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mimecast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

