Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 152.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $133,342,000 after purchasing an additional 869,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $100,083,000 after buying an additional 1,971,746 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $92,419,000 after buying an additional 3,469,873 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,429,968 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $59,558,000 after buying an additional 67,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,429,098 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $59,537,000 after buying an additional 417,173 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

LEVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

In related news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,088.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.