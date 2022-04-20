Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $582,000 Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Chemed were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Chemed by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chemed by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHE stock opened at $497.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $485.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.24. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total transaction of $211,098.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,677.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total value of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,537 over the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

