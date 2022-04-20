Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $137.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $138.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.84.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.80%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

