Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 669.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,588 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $6,995,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,050,000 after acquiring an additional 382,005 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,690,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,746,000 after acquiring an additional 35,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.19.

EPRT stock opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.40%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

