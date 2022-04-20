Analysts Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.01. Nordstrom reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis raised its position in Nordstrom by 18.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 447,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 70,849 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 125.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Nordstrom by 47.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Nordstrom by 1,420.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 86,647 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $43.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

