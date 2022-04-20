Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMI opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

