Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes $755,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,992 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,984,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 21.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,111 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $11,626,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 85.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 705 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $151.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.20.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.95.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

