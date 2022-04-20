Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of APLE opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 225.38 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 750.00%.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.