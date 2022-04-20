Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 501 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,239,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,762 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $279,365,000 after buying an additional 1,681,486 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,391,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $270,560,000 after buying an additional 567,621 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $238,545,000 after buying an additional 2,934,018 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $62.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CBRE Group upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Las Vegas Sands Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.