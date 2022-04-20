Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $109.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.84.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMN. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

