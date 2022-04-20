The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Mosaic by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,906 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Mosaic by 514.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,247,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,293,000 after purchasing an additional 912,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Mosaic by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,473,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,343,000 after purchasing an additional 710,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,311,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,537,000 after purchasing an additional 655,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. Mosaic’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,385,870. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

