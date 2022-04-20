Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 161.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

