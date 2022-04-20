LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Holdings Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in LKQ by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,174,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,793,000 after buying an additional 38,794 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in LKQ by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in LKQ by 10.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in LKQ by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after buying an additional 3,633,422 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.64.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

