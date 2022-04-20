Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 3,090 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $29.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -135.34 and a beta of 0.18.

About Equity Commonwealth (Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.