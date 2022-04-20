Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,900 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,204,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,656,000 after buying an additional 56,268 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter valued at $1,155,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

JBGS stock opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JBG SMITH Properties (Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.