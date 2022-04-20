Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,344 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Enbridge by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Enbridge by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,763 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Enbridge by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Enbridge by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $813,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.23.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

