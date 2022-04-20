Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 418 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,760,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,634 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,139,000 after purchasing an additional 203,337 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,217,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,378 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 959,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,146,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $138.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.12. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $106.29 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

