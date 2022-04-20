Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,268 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in DraftKings by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in DraftKings by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Argus downgraded DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $769,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. The business had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

