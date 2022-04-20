Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 8,051 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $855,335.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,758 shares of company stock worth $5,130,929. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Power Integrations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.