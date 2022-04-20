Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $756,000 Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 1,025.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,935 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2673 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMO. Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Imperial Oil (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.