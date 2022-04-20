Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $885,000 Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Evergy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.46 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.26.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.