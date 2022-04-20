Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 463 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $166.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.