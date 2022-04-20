Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on Y. StockNews.com downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Alleghany in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE Y opened at $837.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $744.88 and its 200 day moving average is $694.89. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $585.10 and a fifty-two week high of $862.87.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. Alleghany’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

